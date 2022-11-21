L’ Afghanistan dimenticato

È drammatica la situazione in Afghanistan. La povertà dilaga e la popolazione è esausta, privata dei diritti più elementari. Fa freddo manca il cibo scarseggiano le medicine aumentano le malattie. Non se ne parla più. L’inverno è alle porte e c’è una gravissima crisi umanitaria. Gli afghani muoiono di fame e di freddo, mentre i talebani tolgono sempre più diritti. Pochi giorni fa l’annuncio del leader talebano il mullah Akhundzada di voler applicare integralmente la sharia. Un lugubre salto al passato, un’ennesima promessa mancata, visto che avevano annunciato di ​ volere un’interpretazione della legge coranica meno rigida rispetto al loro primo governo degli anni ‘90. Torneranno invece le esecuzioni le lapidazioni le mutilazioni per reati come l’adulterio e il furto. Proibiti per le donne parchi pubblici palestre e hammam. L’istruzione continua a restare proibita oltre i dodici anni salvo rare eccezioni in alcune scuole di provincia. Proibito anche lavorare, a parte quelle attività dove è necessaria una figura femminile. La vita in Afghanistan è sempre più dura come denunciano Human Rights Watch e Amnesty International nei loro recenti rapporti. Emerge che agli afghani in fuga ​ non venga concessa la protezione internazionale come previsto dai trattati.Molti vengono respinti dalla Turchia e deportati via aerea in patria senza la possibilità di registrarsi e di fare richiesta di asilo sostiene ​ Human Rights Watch. Amnesty con un’indagine accurata, ha evidenziato ​ le gravissime violazioni dei diritti umani e la massiccia impunità nei confronti di coloro che hanno commesso torture, uccisioni per motivi di rappresaglia, sgomberi forzati di oppositori. La repressione ha colpito ogni aspetto della vita democratica e i difensori dei diritti umani e gli attivisti della società civile, hanno subito​ intimidazioni e minacce, sono stati arrestati e persino uccisi.​ Sotto attacco la​ libertà di stampa. Negli ultimi 15 mesi,​ oltre 80 giornalisti​ sono stati arrestati e torturati​ per avere raccontato le ​ proteste pacifiche. Ogni forma di dissenso è soffocata con la violenza e sono state eseguite centinaia di esecuzioni extragiudiziali. Nel frattempo la coltivazione di oppio, principale ingrediente per la produzione di eroina, è cresciuta del 32% dalla presa di potere dei talebani ad agosto 2021, nonostante un divieto imposto proprio dalle autorità dell’Emirato islamico ad aprile di quest’anno. Al contrario, è stato proprio l’annuncio del divieto a far quasi raddoppiare i prezzi e costringere i coltivatori – stritolati dalla crisi economica e umanitaria del Paese – a riconvertire parte della coltivazione di grano a favore di quella di papavero.

C’è un nuovo docufilm su Netflix che ci racconta in modo potente il dramma dell’Afghanistan e delle sue donne.” In her Hands” prodotto da Chelsea e Hillary Clinton è la storia di Zarifa Ghafari una delle poche sindache del paese prima del ​ ritorno al potere dei talebani nell’estate del ’21. Maidanshar​ è il piccolo paese, a una ventina di chilometri da Kabul,​ che amministrava sfidando l’opposizione degli integralisti. Scampata ad un attentato dei terroristi che la volevano morta per la sua determinazione a far sentire la sua voce nonostante le minacce, era diventata il simbolo della battaglia per i diritti che​ le afghane hanno condotto nei vent’anni di occupazione delle forze internazionali. Tante sono state arrestate dai talebani in questi successivi 15 mesi di repressione, private ​ di ogni diritto e libertà di espressione, tante sono scappate. Anche Zarifa aveva cercato rifugio in Germania ma poi è tornata in patria, esempio di dedizione e speranza per il suo paese. Il documentario era in corso di realizzazione quando gli studenti coranici hanno riconquistato Kabul nell’agosto del 2021. Ce la mostra in tutte le sue difficoltà di ragazza di campagna piena di dubbi,ma determinata a farsi valere. Si muove in un mondo di uomini che vogliono comandare, ma ce ne sono altri che la sostengono. Il fidanzato che diventerà suo marito, la guardia del corpo che la accompagna negli incontri. E’ un documento straordinario che fa vedere luoghi e case​ impossibili da visitare e aiuta a capire il dramma nel quale è precipitato l’Afghanistan dei talebani.