Radicali il 23 novembre a Roma con la comunità iraniana

News
Redazione
0 0

Nona Manifestazione del Partito Radicale insieme alla comunità iraniana a Roma. Mercoledì 23 Novembre alle ore 11 davanti alla sede Rai

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Al Quarticciolo una dedica a Marielle Franco

Redazione

Partita della parità e del rispetto, il 15 novembre si torna in campo al fianco del popolo iraniano

Redazione

Linguaggi & Visioni. 12 novembre 2022 ore 17:00, Casa Internazionale delle Donne

Redazione

Mondiali di calcio in Qatar, l’appello di EveryOne: «Boicottarli per non calpestare i diritti umani e l’etica dello sport»

Redazione

Giornata Mondiale Poveri, Erri De Luca, monsignor Rino Fisichella e Uto Ughi presentano libro “Una gioia mai provata” di Padre Enzo Fortunato 

Redazione

Altri tre morti sul lavoro. E quasi non fa notizia

Marco Bazzoni