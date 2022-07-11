Un breve ricordo di Guglielmi: che il suo insegnamento non resti un epitaffio

Articoli
Duilio Giammaria
0 0
Anch’io ho lavorato nella RAI3 di Guglielmi e mi piace ricordare e condividere, il mio reportage sui moti razziali di Los Angeles nel 1991 andato in onda in Samarcanda, le parole di apprezzamento di Guglielmi a io che non ero altro che un giovane reporter e la produzione con Michele Santoro di SUD, uno dei primi docu-reportage che divenne anche LES ENFANT de LA MAFIA, con la rete tv francese TF1. Angelo Guglielmi era per noi un direttore di rete che accoglieva e sperimentava con coraggio. Al di là dei commossi ricordi, sarebbe bello che quello spirito torni a aleggiare in Azienda.

(foto RaiCultura)

