Cara Ambra, il percorso verso quell’uguaglianza che parte dal linguaggio

Articoli Culture
Mimma Caligaris
La parità si conquista mantenendo la differenza. Che è anche nelle parole: cara Ambra, non è solo una questione di vocale, come hai provato a sottolineare approfittando del palco del Concertone del Primo Maggio. Con le tue affermazioni hai solo assecondato la richiesta del maschile istituzionale, che ha ripreso quota. Il tuo benaltrismo finisce per essere, questo si, “un’arma di distrazione di massa” , e non  quella ‘a’ per chiamare professioni in cui le donne ci sono, sempre di più, e contano, e conteranno, perché le conquiste, definite con il nome corretto, mette in evidenza conquiste di spazi prima solo degli uomini. Ciò che viene chiamato correttamente si  vede, si sente, è considerato e non resta, invece, in un cono d’ombra. Le donne non sono disposte a barattare una vocale per una equa e dignitosa retribuzione e un welfare adeguato. Non è un gioco, cara Ambra, è il percorso verso quell’uguaglianza che parte dal linguaggio.

