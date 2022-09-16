Emergenza informazione, un appello alla politica per trovare soluzioni

Rilancio dell’occupazione e contrasto al precariato per i giornalisti, difendere la libertà di espressione e del diritto di cronaca; contrastare a fondo il fenomeno delle minacce e delle  violenze contro i cronisti; riformare la legge sulla diffamazione e bloccare le azioni giudiziarie intimidatorie contro la stampa; garantire il segreto delle fonti e l’accesso alle informazioni; riformare con urgenza le norme sull’accesso alla professione, gli esami di Stato e la disciplina nell’ambito di una riforma complessiva della professione. Questi i principali punti affrontati nella conferenza stampa svoltasi il 14 settembre presso la sede della Fnsi e promossa dal sindacato e dal Consiglio nazionale dell’Ordine insieme agli altri enti di categoria. Un appuntamento alla vigilia delle elezioni, finalizzato a sollecitare tutte le forze politiche a porre l’attenzione sulle principali criticità del mondo dell’informazione e del giornalismo

