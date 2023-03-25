Fnsi, Ast e Ordine dei giornalisti in corteo al fianco dei lavoratori ex Gkn

Anche i giornalisti hanno sfilato in corteo, a Firenze, al fianco dei lavoratori ex Gkn in lotta da anni per la difesa del posto di lavoro. Sandro Bennucci, presidente dell’Associazione Stampa Toscana, ha rappresentato Alessandra Costante, segretaria generale Fnsi, e il presidente, Vittorio Di Trapani. Maria Adele De Francisci è intervenuta per il presidente nazionale dell’Ordine, Carlo Bartoli, e per il presidente regionale toscano, Giampaolo Marchini. Fra i presenti anche Franco Vannini, vice presidente Ast, Franco Morabito, presidente Ussi Toscana, Andrea Capretti, consigliere nazionale Fnsi, Gabriele Fontanelli e Marzio Fatucchi.

“Lanciamo un appello al governo – ha detto Sandro Bennucci a nome di tutti i giornalisti – affinchè gli oltre 300 operai che da anni presidiano la fabbrica, e ne garantiscono quotidianamente la manutenzione, possano finalmente uscire dal baratro in cui sono stati gettati. E invitiamo il ministro delle imprese e del made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, a venire a Firenze, a vedere la fabbrica e a parlare con i lavoratori, ai quali continueremo a garantire, come sempre in questo lungo periodo, la nostra scorta mediatica”.