Giuseppe Acconcia, il prof scomodo sgradito alla Turchia

Il giornalista e docente dell’Università di Padova Giuseppe Acconcia è stato respinto dalle autorità turche al suo arrivo all’aeroporto di Smirne lo scorso venerdì. Ne dà notizia lo stesso Acconcia in una nota. “Sto bene, la polizia di Smirne mi ha trattato bene ma mi ha obbligato a rientrare in Europa con il primo volo disponibile”, ha commentato il giornalista. Acconcia è stato accompagnato, insieme ad un’altra cittadina tedesca che si trovava già in aeroporto, su un volo per Colonia. Acconcia doveva prendere parte alla conferenza in corso a Smirne sul rispetto dei diritti umani dal titolo “La crisi della giustizia e la politica dei diritti”, organizzata dall’Accademia dell’Egeo con la partecipazione di giuristi, studiosi, avvocati e giornalisti. Il giornalista era stato già espulso dalle autorità turche nel luglio del 2015 mentre, insieme ad altri colleghi, copriva gli eventi della liberazione della città curda di Kobane dai jihadisti dello Stato islamico. Il bando avrebbe dovuto avere una durata di cinque anni. “Hanno fatto riferimento a quell’evento di ormai sette anni fa per impedirmi di partecipare alla conferenza”, spiega. “È solo uno dei tanti episodi di limitazione alla libertà di espressione e alla mobilità di migliaia di giornalisti, docenti e ricercatori turchi e internazionali nella Turchia del presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan, salutato ora da molti governi come un possibile mediatore nel conflitto in Ucraina mentre continuano le violazioni dei diritti umani nel paese”, conclude Acconcia nella nota. (Ansa)
(Nella foto Giuseppe Acconcia )

