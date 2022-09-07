Paurazione

Opinioni
Antonella Napoli
Spaventare gli italiani (”soffrirete questo inverno”) e farli sentire utili idioti (”per decisione della UE e Usa”) per i russi  deve sembrare una cosa facile. Un popolo dove l’individualismo domina e il familismo segna il perimetro di dedizione non è in grado – pensano – di compiere un gesto collettivo come resistenza e sacrifici. Naturale quindi che Maria Zakharova, portavoce del Ministero degli Esteri russo, sia incaricata di insistere nella ”paurazione” dei mangia-spaghetti, come ci ha definiti Medvedev.

Abboccheremo? A giudicare da come alcuni politici stanno cavalcando il panico termico – Salvini in primis – sembra che i russi abbiano centrato qualche bersaglio. Ma se la UE riuscirà a sganciare il costo (basso) dell’energia da rinnovabili da quello (altissimo) dell’energia da gas, allora la propaganda di Mosca riceverà un duro colpo. Presto arriveranno decisioni da Bruxelles, ma saranno efficaci solo se la speculazione di alcuni Stati-membri sarà sostituita da strategie solidali. Se questa mossa riuscirà, sarà un passo importante verso un’Europa più politica, solidale, autorevole. Un obiettivo implicito (coesione) molto più importante di quello esplicito (gas).

