L’inchiesta sulla fonte di Report è un punto di non ritorno

Alekos Prete
Per identificare la fonte della notizia dell’incontro tra Matteo Renzi e l’allora dirigente dei servizi segreti, Marco Mancini, la procura di Roma ha acquisito i tabulati telefonici di due giornalisti di Report. In particolare di Sigfrido Ranucci, che conduce il programma e dirige la squadra di cronisti, e dell’autore del servizio, Giorgio Mottola. Lo confermano a Domani autorevoli fonti giudiziarie vicine all’inchiesta sull’insegnante, che ora dovrà affrontare un processo.
La fonte è indagata per diffusione e registrazione fraudolente. Questo perché da cittadina ha filmato l’incontro tra i due personaggi pubblici nell’area di sosta di Fiano Romano (provincia di Roma) il 23 dicembre 2020. Ricordiamo che le immagini rappresentano fatti di interesse pubblico, non sono state divulgate sul web ma consegnate nelle mani di una redazione giornalistica che lavora per una società pubblica controllata dallo Stato. Fonti giudiziarie confermano inoltre che la signora non ha alcun legame con gli apparati di sicurezza, a differenza di quanto ipotizzato dall’ex presidente del consiglio Matteo Renzi. Dunque la sua colpa altro non è che aver partecipato legittimamente all’esercizio del diritto di cronaca.
L’inchiesta sulla fonte di Report è un punto di non ritorno. Per questo è importante schierarsi dalla parte di Report, contro ogni tentativo di violare il segreto professionale dei giornalisti e a tutela delle fonti. Perché il diritto all’informazione è un imperativo costituzionale garantito dall’articolo 21.

