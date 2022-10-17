“Daphne aveva ragione”, il docufilm straordinario che ricostruisce la storia. Le parole di Delia

“Un elemento importante per rendere giustizia a una giornalista che è stata uccisa per il suo lavoro è rendere giustizia alle sue storie. Daphne è stata uccisa a causa delle sue indagini giornalistiche. Non è stata uccisa perché aveva torto o perché aveva mentito. È stata uccisa perché aveva ragione. Lo sapevamo dall’inizio”. Parole dure e amare ma anche piene di speranza quelle di Manuel Delia, pronunciate questa mattina nel corso dell’assemblea di Articolo 21. Molti giornalisti, compreso Delia, hanno continuato a scavare dopo il suo lavoro e le prove emerse hanno confermato le sue indagini, fino al processo che ha portato alla condanna degli esecutori, ma adesso manca un tassello fondamentale, ossia l’individuazione e la condanna dei mandanti. “Ora il mondo deve sapere che Daphne aveva ragione”. dice Delia.
Questo documentario “Daphne Was Right”, mostrato per la prima volta il 14 ottobre 2022, racconta tutta la storia. Dura 1 ora e 7 minuti, è in lingua inglese ed è un documento straorunario di cui volentieri riportiamo di seguito il link per poterlo vedere.

Oggi pomeriggio, come annunciato nel corso dell’assemblea di Articolo 21, il Presidente della Fnsi Giuseppe Giulietti proporrà alla Rai di mandare in onda il docufilm nell’ambito di una più ampia proposta volta a ricordare tutti i giornalisti uccisi e peri quali non si è ancora arrivati ad una verità che possa restituire giustizia a lori e ai familiari, nonché a tutta la comunità dei giornalisti italiani.
(Nella foto la manifestazione dell’Efj a Malta il 16 ottobre)

