“Giornalisti in tempo di crisi”. Il 16 dicembre a Fermo con Articolo21

Lunedì 16 dicembre alle ore 11 presso l’Oratorio San Filippo a Fermo iniziativa di Articolo21 “Giornalisti in tempo di crisi”. Interverranno Beppe Giulietti, coordinatore di Articolo21, Maurizio Blasi, giornalista, Cristina Perozzi, avvocata

