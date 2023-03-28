Tortura e Costituzione

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
”E’ punita ogni violenza fisica e morale sulle persone comunque sottoposte a restrizioni di libertà”. Questa breve frase – che vieta la tortura pur non nominandola – è scritta nella Costituzione (art.13). Lo ricordo al Governo di destra che ritiene il rispetto del fermato e del detenuto un intralcio al lavoro di mantenimento dell’ordine e della custodia, da rimuovere.

Meloni e i suoi vorrebbero lasciare agli agenti libertà di ecchimosi e umiliazioni, come se i pestaggi avvenuti nella caserma Bolzaneto a Genova o nel carcere di S.M. di Capua a Vetere fossero episodi marginali. Sbagliano, la tutela di una persona ristretta ha rilevanza costituzionale. E qualifica una democrazia, che è realizzata, quanto più tutela la legalità senza infierire su chi la infrange.

