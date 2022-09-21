Capelli

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
0 0
I capelli delle donne vanno coperti perché sono belli e inducono gli uomini in tentazione. E si sa, un uomo eccitato perde lucidità e non si calma se non dopo un amplesso. Per evitare questo ”disordine”, il dio mussulmano (ma non solo) impone alle donne di coprirsi i capelli con un velo. Le donne più coraggiose – come Masha Amini – si ribellano e per questo vengono picchiate e uccise dalla Polizia Morale iraniana. Altre – altrettanto coraggiose – si tagliano i capelli, scendono in piazza per protestare e in cinque rimangono sull’asfalto colpite a morte.

Di fronte a tanta ingiustizia, oppressione e violenza, voglio manifestare tutta la mia solidarietà alle donne obbligate a coprirsi i capelli alla vista degli uomini, a cui invece nessun dio chiede autocontrollo e rispetto. Ma invito le ”velate” anche a giocare d’astuzia. E a ricorrere ai Custodi della Moralità denunciando il loro intenso turbamento vedendo il naso degli uomini – con la sua protuberanza così sfacciatamente fallica – e chiedendo pertanto la copertura morale anche del volto dei maschi. Così dio è contento che nessuno si eccita e il velo lo portano tutti. O nessuno.

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Un ponte nella storia. Più che una promessa è una favola

Francesco Nicolosi Fazio

Lo scivolone di Giorgia

Montesquieu

Cina e India mostrano il pugno con Putin

Rodolfo Ruocco

Politica interna lorda

Massimo Marnetto

Irene nel giorno di Grace

Roberto Bertoni

Le elezioni con la guerra in Europa

Rodolfo Ruocco