Oggi 300 giorni di guerra a Gaza. Andrea De Domenico cacciato da Gerusalemme

Una gigantesca catastrofe è in corso nella Terra Santa ma nessuno (dei potenti) vuole fermare la violenza. È tragico. È impressionante. È angosciante. Più di 91.000 feriti palestinesi. 39.000 uccisi di cui 9.000 bambini e 2.400 anziani. Quasi due milioni di persone sfollate, costrette a muoversi continuamente per sfuggire alla morte, alla fame e alle peggiori malattie. Più di 70.000 abitazioni distrutte. 159.000 strutture devastate. 49 milioni di tonnellate di macerie causate dai bombardamenti.

Sono alcuni dei fatti riassunti ieri in una conferenza stampa da Andrea De Domenico, capo dell’Ufficio dell’Onu che coordina gli aiuti alla popolazione di Gaza e della Palestina.

Questa è stata l’ultima conferenza stampa da Gerusalemme di Andrea De Domenico perché le autorità israeliane non gli hanno rinnovato il visto per continuare a lavorare per conto dell’Onu (e cioè di tutti noi) nei Territori Occupati Palestinesi.

Chi ha conosciuto Andrea De Domenico e la passione, l’impegno, il sacrificio, la serietà, l’accuratezza e l’equilibrio con cui ha svolto il suo lavoro sa che si tratta di un nuovo, ulteriore, gravissimo attacco all’Onu, alla legalità, al diritto internazionale e alla comunità delle persone che si prodigano per soccorrere le vittime della violenza più insopportabile.

L’Onu è in grande difficoltà e questo non è certamente il problema più grande che deve affrontare. Ma le autorità italiane e i governi europei non hanno nulla di dire e da fare?

Il 21 settembre vieni ad Assisi per conoscere e ascoltare Andrea De Domenico.

