Il senso di Giorgia Meloni per lo Stato

Articoli
Massimo Marnetto
0 0
Da borseggiatore a mafioso. Lo Stato che riscuote le tasse per fornire servizi sociali è sempre più oltraggiato. B. lo accusava di ”mettere le mani nelle tasche degli italiani”; Meloni è ancora più insolente e parla di ”pizzo di Stato’‘. La madonna della Garbatella lacrima se si parla di tasse e volge il suo sguardo compassionevole verso gli evasori. E li giustifica con un messaggio neanche troppo larvato: le tasse fanno schifo perché il fisco toglie soldi alla tua famiglia; se puoi, fregalo. La Thatcher diceva che lo Stato non esiste; la Meloni che è mafioso: mai il senso di coesione è stato così deturpato.

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Articolo21 all’assemblea della Cgil con le associazioni. Landini: garantire la libertà di informazione

Vincenzo Vita

I numeri duri dell’ascensore bloccato

Roberto Natale

Il processo a porte chiuse per le due giornaliste iraniane personaggi dell’anno

Ahmad Rafat

Walter Tobagi, il ricordo 43 anni dopo l’agguato

Redazione

Solidarietà a Vittorio Di Trapani da “Carta di Roma”

Redazione

Ecco perché vogliamo la verità sulla strage dei Georgofili

Paolo Borrometi