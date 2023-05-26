Assostampa di Basilicata: solidarietà al Presidente Di Trapani

 L’Associazione della Stampa della Basilicata esprime vicinanza e solidarietà al presidente della Fnsi Vittorio Di Trapani, oggetto di un’aggressione immotivata e pretestuosa. “In queste ultime ore sta circolando una lettera/petizione, partita oltretutto dall’interno della maggioranza che governa la Fnsi, gravissima e inaccettabile, con la quale si chiedono le sue dimissioni utilizzando come pretesto la vicenda dell’ammanco di cassa dell’Usigrai. – si legge nella nota dell’Associazione stampa di Basilicata –  Vicenda con cui Di Trapani non ha alcuna attinenza, oltretutto emersa grazie alla pronta denuncia alla magistratura presentata dal segretario Daniele Macheda e dall’Esecutivo Usigrai che hanno intrapreso la strada della trasparenza e della massima correttezza.  L’Associazione della Stampa di Basilicata è al fianco del presidente Di Trapani. Questi attacchi e queste diffamazioni non ci appartengono”.

