Ecco perché è importante battersi contro l’Autonomia differenziata. Ancora aperta la raccolta firme

Articoli
Redazione
0 0
Mancano pochi giorni al termine della raccolta firme per la Proposta di legge di iniziativa popolare di revisione costituzionale dell’Autonomia regionale differenziata, elaborata da Massimo Villone insieme a giuristi, meridionalisti, docenti e attivisti sociali: Carteinregola, di fronte all’enormità di quanto sta per accadere, forse il più grave e irreversibile attacco alla nostra Costituzione, ai suoi valori e all’unità della Repubblica, ritiene che sia necessario ricompattare tutte le forze che si impegnano contro l’Autonomia differenziata, seppure con diverse strategie, e invita le le donne e gli uomini che si riconoscono nei valori della nostra Costituzione a firmare la legge di iniziativa popolare. A questa pagina tutte le informazioni.     ( Si può firmare on line in pochi minuti) https://www.carteinregola.it/index.php/perche-firmare-la-proposta-di-legge-di-iniziativa-popolare-per-modificare-lautonomia-differenziata/

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Pasqua di sbarchi e di morte

Stefano Corradino

Per il 4° anniversario dell’incarcerazione di Julian Assange sit-in a Roma l’undici aprile

Redazione

Prorogato il bando del Premio Leali Young in memoria di Cristina Visintini

Redazione

Perché l’Italia non condanna e forse imita il modello ungherese contro i diritti Lgbt

Graziella Di Mambro

Gruppo Idee fuori da Rebibbia dopo l’inchiesta di Report su Ciavardini

Redazione

Sandro Ruotolo nella segreteria Schlein: «Sarò io a cambiare il Pd, non viceversa»

Redazione