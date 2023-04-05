Alpi-Hrovatin, domani in Fnsi conferenza stampa #NoiNonArchiviamo

#NoiNonArchiviamo. A distanza di quasi 30 anni dall’assassinio di Ilaria Alpi e Miran Hrovatin le indagini sembrano ferme al palo. Eppure le inchieste giornalistiche continuano a offrire novità e rilevanti spunti investigativi.
Per questo Federazione nazionale della Stampa italiana, Usigrai, Ordine dei giornalisti, Articolo 21 convocano una conferenza stampa domani, giovedì 6 aprile 2023, alle ore 12, nella sede della Fnsi, in corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 349, a Roma.
Introduce Vittorio di Trapani, presidente Fnsi.
Intervengono: Daniele Macheda, segretario Usigrai; Paola Spadari, segretaria Consiglio nazionale dell’Ordine dei giornalisti; Andrea Palladino, giornalista Tpi; Giulio Vasaturo, avvocato.
Conclude Giuseppe Giulietti, coordinatore Articolo 21.

