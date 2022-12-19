Bacheca

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
Inserire la carta – Attendere, prego – Ritirare la carta – Arrivederci”.
Ci vogliono circa 30 secondi per pagare al casello con la carta di credito. Mentre chi paga con i contanti deve versarli, aspettare il conteggio automatico, attendere il resto, raspare bene con la mano la vaschetta per raccogliere tutti gli spiccioli sperando che nessuna moneta gli cada costringendolo a scendere per raccoglierla, sistemarli nel borsellino e finalmente togliersi di mezzo.

Ecco, se Salvini vuole aggiornare la sua bacheca di ”rompiballe”, gli proporrei di togliere chi paga il caffè con un rapido contatto al Pos  e inserire invece chi ancora usa i contanti per pagare i pedaggi, allungando le file ai caselli, soprattutto nei periodi festivi.

