Anniversario uccisione Megalizzi. Giulietti ricorda la maratona radiofonica

Redazione
All’inizio dei lavori in corso del Consiglio Nazionale della Federazione Nazionale della Stampa italiana, il presidente Giuseppe Giulietti ha ricordato il quarto anniversario della strage di Strasburgo nella quale furono uccisi Antonio Megalizzi e Bartek Niedzielski.
Il presidente Giulietti ha sottolineato la maratona radiofonica odierna da parte delle radio universitarie RadUni Europhonica ed ha rivolto l’abbraccio ed il saluto dell’intera Federazione della stampa alla Famiglia Megalizzi ed alla Fondazione che porta il suo nome.
Lo rende noto un comunicato del sindacato giornalisti del Trentino Alto Adige, che si stringe attorno alla Famiglia Megalizzi nel ricordo del giovane collega autonomo che interpretava il compito del giornalista di informare in maniera critica, smascherando le fake news sull’Europa.

