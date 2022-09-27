Lettera aperta all’Ambasciatore iraniano – Basta sottomissione e violenza contro le donne

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
Ambasciatore Hamid Bayat   

scrivo in relazione alla rivolta che il Popolo iraniano sta portando avanti, contro l’oppressione religiosa vigente nel Suo Paese. Dopo il brutale assassinio della giovane Masha Amini e i sei colpi che hanno fermato il cuore dell’attivista ventenne Hadis Najaf, esprimo la mia forte condanna nei confronti del Governo che Lei rappresenta, per la violenza con cui reprime il desiderio di libertà delle giovani generazioni. Soprattutto delle donne iraniane, che ormai vedono nel velo il simbolo di una loro arcaica e ingiustificata sottomissione agli uomini, che non intendono più tollerare.
Ambasciatore Hamid Bayat,
nessun dio può imporre di maltrattare e sottomettere le donne, perché questa convinzione equivale a bestemmiare il suo senso di amore e giustizia. Questa eresia è invece opera di uomini violenti, che tradiscono i precetti religiosi solo per acquisire e conservare privilegi. Per questo motivo – e per l’amicizia che lega il Popolo iraniano a quello italiano – Le chiedo di riportare al Suo Governo la richiesta di pacificazione e ascolto della giusta domanda di libertà e parità, per cui si stanno battendo le migliori donne e uomini iraniani.

