Massimo Marnetto
Giù le mani dal ballottaggio. Lo dico alla destra, che – tra le altre deleterie proposte per accentrare il potere nazionale sul presidente o sul premier – vuole anche abolire il doppio turno nelle elezioni locali, abbassando al 40 per cento la soglia per essere eletti. Sono contrario perché una seconda votazione tra i due migliori dà la possibilità a noi elettori di esercitare la capacità personale di mediazione – la facoltà politica più faticosa e costruttiva – proprio quando manca un candidato ideale.

Dicono che con un’unica votazione tutto sarebbe più semplice e veloce. E’ bene diffidare di chi propone di scambiare la democrazia con la praticità. Una regressione autoritaria è sempre favorita  da chi pensa che la partecipazione sia solo disordine, maggiori costi e perdita di tempo.

