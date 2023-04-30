Paola e Claudio Regeni: “l’inaugurazione della panchina per Antonio Megalizzi rimarrà nei cuori dei presenti”

“Ringraziamo con stima ed affetto Le Ali della Notizia ed Articolo 21 per averci inviato agli eventi del 29-30 aprile: Ronchi del Legionari è uno dei nostri luoghi del cuore. Con nostro dispiacere in questi giorni siamo fuori zona. Affidiamo questo messaggio all’amico Beppe Giulietti che con costanza ed energia, accompagna ed illumina le richieste di Verità, Giustizia e Libertà di pensiero”. Così scrivono Paola e Claudio Regeni ad Articolo21.

“Un saluto di vicinanza e stima, alla famiglia Megalizzi e alla Fondazione Megalizzi che sentiamo vicini.

Non abbiamo avuto la fortuna di conoscere direttamente Antonio Megalizzi ma per quanto abbiamo potuto percepire della sua persona, ci viene spontaneo pensare a lui, a Giulio -e ai tanti giovani che esprimono passione verso il dialogo ed il confronto con gli altri- come ad un esempio di capacità ed impegno ad essere cittadini europei!
Sappiamo che l’inaugurazione della panchina per Antonio, sarà una cerimonia densa di significato che rimarrà nei cuori dei presenti. Noi , la visiteremo al nostro ritorno.
Con i nostri più affettuosi saluti. Paola e Claudio”

