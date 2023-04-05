“Diamo voce alla pace”. Nuove adesioni all’appello

Anche Folco Terzani e Geia Laconi firmano l’appello “Diamo voce alla pace”. Max Brod è andato a portarglielo direttamente nella casa che fu di suo padre, Tiziano , ad Orsigna (PT). Folco si unisce ai tanti giornalisti, giornaliste e intellettuali che credono debba essere urgentemente ripensato il modo in cui stiamo raccontando la guerra. Tra loro Maurizio De Giovanni, Cecilia Strada, Ginevra Bompiani, Marco Travaglio, Peter Gomez, Tomaso Montanari, Tiziana Ferrario, Simona Maggiorelli, Moni Ovadia, Franco Arminio. Per firmare l’appello (che trovate qui) basta inviare una mail di adesione a redazione@articolo21.info

