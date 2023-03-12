Lettera aperta sul caso Gary Lineker

Massimo Marnetto
Richard Sharp, Presidente della BBC

Le scrivo per manifestare la mia piena solidarietà al giornalista Gary Lineker, ”colpevole” di aver criticato la recente decisione del Governo Conservatore della Gran Bretagna di adottare la disumana legge sull’immigrazione illustrata in Parlamento dalla Ministra dell’Interno, Suella Braverman.

La sospensione di  Gary Lineker dalla conduzione del suo programma è una violazione della libertà di pensiero, sorprendente in un Paese che vanta una lunga tradizione di rispetto di questo diritto. Pertanto, chiedo che Gary Lineker sia al più presto riammesso alla conduzione televisiva, nella speranza che questo ”incidente autoritario” non si ripeta.

Con vigilanza democratica.

