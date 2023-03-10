E invece manca ancora un Piano UE per la fine del conflitto russo-ucraino con fasi e tempi, mentre esistono programmi dettagliati per l’invio di armi e munizioni. Questo sbilanciamento pro-bellico di Bruxelles – benché ben visto dalla Nato – non è sostenibile. L’Europa deve assumere presto il ruolo di negoziatore indipendente per avviare un processo di pace già in questo conflitto, perché presto sarà chiamata ad affrontarne uno molto più pericoloso: lo scontro in incubazione tra Usa e Cina per Taiwan.

Concordo con la posizione della Schlein: armi per resistere sì, ma solo se l’invio è integrato da iniziative diplomatiche contro il mito della vittoria e per affermare invece un compromesso di pace. La Resistenza è di sinistra, come il pacifismo. E non è vero che ci sia una contraddizione tra i due concetti. Ma bisogna lavorare per la pace, come ha fatto la Cina, redigendo un piano per punti.