Tutti noi siamo Liliana Segre

Paolo Matteo Maggioni
Ieri Liliana Segre ha annunciato nuove denunce per chi la minaccia sul web. “Sono una donna libera e senza paura” ha detto riferendosi ad un messaggio d’odio ricevuto per le sue posizioni favorevoli al vaccino e critiche sul mondo no vax “D’ora in poi farò causa a chiunque mi minacci apertamente”. Un cambio di passo molto netto che testimonia, in qualche modo, una nuova  recrudescenza di minacce e un clima più pesante intorno alla Senatrice a vita che, a 92 anni, è la persona più anziana in Europa a dover essere scortata. Una escalation inaccettabile contro cui Articolo21 si schiera senza se e senza ma. Perché tutti noi siamo Liliana.

