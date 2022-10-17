E’ morta la mamma di Stefano Cucchi

“Non ce l’ha fatta. Questa mattina Rita Calore si è arresa per andare a riabbracciare Stefano. Il figlio mai perduto. Lo scrivo con tanta emozione e mi stringo a Giovanni ed Ilaria. Non mi viene altro da dire a questa grande famiglia”. Con queste parole, postate sul suo profilo Facebook,  l’avvocato Fabio Anselmo da’ notizia della morte della mamma di Stefano Cucchi. Alla sorella Ilaria e a tutta la famiglia giungano le condoglianze di Articolo 21.

