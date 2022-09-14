Salvagente. Giulietti: sentenza contraddittoria nei confronti di una delle poche fonti sempre dalla parte dei consumatori

“Una sentenza contraddittoria che rischia di bloccare qualsiasi rigorosa inchiesta sui prodotti che, per essere tale, ha bisogno di comparazione e di nomi e cognomi”. Così il portavoce di Articolo21 Giuseppe Giulietti commenta la condanna del Salvagente da parte dell’Agcom.

“Del resto, storicamente, Salvagente é una delle poche fonti sempre dalla parte dei consumatori e capace di fornire una corretta informazione su temi troppo spesso oscurati, o condizionati dai forti interessi in campo. Ci auguriamo che la decisione possa essere rivista o comunque interpretata in modo tale da non ledere in modo alcuno il diritto ad informare e ad essere informati”.

