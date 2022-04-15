La famiglia Regeni: “Aiutateci a trovare chi ha torturato Giulio!”

0 0

“Aiutateci a ritrovare i torturatori di Giulio!”. E’ l’appello lanciato dal legale della famiglia Regeni, l’avvocato Alessandra Ballerini, cui aderiamo. Lo riportiamo di seguito integralmente.

Nelle immagini sono ritratti :

ATHAR KAMEL MOHAMED IBRAHIM, nato in Egitto nel 1968, titolare di documento di identificazione militare nr. 5/89,

UHSAM HELMI, Colonnello, nato in Egitto nel 1968, titolare di documento di identificazione militare nr.270/1990,

MAGDI IBRAHIM ABDELAL SHARIF, nato in Egitto il 9.7.1984, sono tre degli imputati per il sequestro, le torture e l’omicidio di Giulio Regeni.

C’è un quarto imputato: TARIQ SABIR, nato in Egitto nel 1963, titolare di documento di identificazione militare nr. 791/1984/19, Generale della Polizia presso il Dipartimento di Sicurezza Nazionale, del quale per ora non abbiamo la foto.

Sappiamo chi sono, che facce hanno e sappiamo quanto male sono capaci di fare. Ci aiutate a cercarli? Ci servono i loro indirizzi di residenza per poterli processare in Italia. Aiutateci a trovarli. Non diamogli la possibilità di nascondersi ancora dietro la loro arrogante vigliaccheria e di continuare a fare impunemente “tutto il male del mondo”. Chiunque avesse notizie su di loro e sui loro indirizzi di residenza per favore mi contatti. Proteggerò l’anonimato di qualsiasi testimone. Facciamo vincere la giustizia!

These images portray:

ATHAR KAMEL MOHAMED, Born in Egypt in 1968, holder of military identification document nr. 5/89;

UHSAM HELMI, Colonel, born in Egypt in 1968, holder of military identification document nr. 270/1990;

MAGDI IBRAHIM ABDELAL SHARIF, born in Egypt on 09.07.1984;

These three are accused of the kidnapping, torture and murder of Giulio Regeni.

There is a fourth accused: TARIQ SABIR, born in Egypt in 1963, holder of military identification document nr. 791/1984/19, General of Police at the Department of Homeland Security, of whom we have no photo at the moment.

We know who they are, we know their faces and we know how much harm they are capable of doing. Can you kindly help us find them?

We need their residential addresses to be able to process them in Italy. Help us find them. Let’s not give them the chance to hide behind their arrogant cowardice once again and continue doing “all the evil in the world” with impunity.

Anyone with news about them and their residential addresses should kindly contact the undersigned and I will protect the anonymity of any witness. Let’s make justice win!

هذه الصور تظهر:

آسر كمال محمد، مواليد مصر عام 1968، ويحمل كارنيه شرطة رقم 5/89 ؛

حسام الدين حلمي، عقيد ، مواليد مصر عام 1968 ، ويحمل كارنيه شرطة رقم 270/1990 ؛

شريف مجدي ابراهيم عبد العال من مواليد مصر في 09.07.1984.

هؤلاء الثلاثة متهمون باختطاف وتعذيب وقتل جوليو ريجيني.

وهناك متهم رابع: طارق صابر، مواليد مصر عام 1963، ويحمل كارنيه شرطة رقم 791/1984/19 لواء شرطة في وزارة الداخلية والذي ليس لدينا صورة له حتى الآن.

نحن نعرف من هم ، ونعرف وجوههم ونعرف مقدار الضرر الذي يمكنهم القيام به. هل يمكنك مساعدتنا في العثور عليهم؟

نحتاج إلى عناوين سكنهم حتى نتمكن من محاكمتهم في إيطاليا. ساعدونا في العثور عليهم. دعونا لا نمنحهم الفرصة للاختباء خلف جبنهم المتغطرس مرة أخرى والاستمرار في فعل “كل الشرور في العالم” دون عقاب.

يجب على أي شخص لديه أخبار عنهم وعناوين سكنهم التكرم بالاتصال بالموقعين أدناه وسأحمي هوية أي شاهد. للنصر العدال

