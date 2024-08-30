Un ricordo di Daphne Caruana Galizia nel giorno del suo compleanno

0 0

Gli anniversari della morte di Daphne Caruana Galizia a Malta sono segnati da proteste, rabbia e frustrazione. Nei giorni successivi alla sua morte, il ricordo di Daphne ha iniziato a diluire la sua umanità, trasformando la donna e la scrittrice in un simbolo, un caso, un campo di battaglia di valori e politica.

È giusto che le persone cerchino la verità sui moventi di coloro che l’hanno uccisa e insistano affinché giustizia sia fatta contro coloro che le hanno tolto la vita. È corretto che l’ingiustizia feroce della sua eliminazione e la fredda crudeltà dell’impunità di cui godono coloro la cui vita è stata resa più facile dalla sua scomparsa incontrino proteste rabbiose.

Ma anche questo è un’ingiustizia. Come gli assassini hanno strappato Daphne a suo marito, ai suoi figli, ai suoi genitori e alle sue sorelle, così i sostenitori e i giornalisti hanno sottratto loro la pace spoglia in cui vivere i loro affettuosi e teneri ricordi della donna che amavano.

Questa settimana, Daphne Caruana Galizia avrebbe compiuto sessant’anni. Avrebbe celebrato l’occasione come aveva celebrato tutti i passaggi importanti della sua vita, privatamente, nel calore e nell’affetto delle persone a lei più care, al riparo dalla putrida corruzione della vita pubblica del suo paese, che tanto aveva fatto per denunciare.

Nell’anniversario della sua nascita, sette anni dopo il suo ultimo respiro, i sostenitori hanno fatto dichiarazioni toccanti sull’ingiustizia della sua morte prematura. Ma silenziosamente, sotto il sole splendente di agosto, abbiamo ricordato Daphne in silenzio, allontanandoci dalla fatica della politica e del crimine. Era una scrittrice che è stata messa a tacere e una giornalista rimossa, ma il suo ricordo rimane vivido.

Anniversaries of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death in Malta are markedwith protests, anger, and frustration. Within days of her death, the memory of Daphne diluted her humanity, turning the woman and the

writer into a symbol, a case, a battleground of values and politics.It is fitting that people seek the truth about the motives of those who killed her and insist that justice is served on those who took her life. It is correct that the vicious injustice of her elimination and the cold cruelty of the impunity enjoyed by those whose lives were made easier by her passing meet angry protest.

But this, too, is an injustice. As the killers took Daphne from herhusband, her sons, her parents, and her sisters, campaigners and reporters took away from them the gaunt peace in which to live their fond and tender memories of the woman they loved.

This week, Daphne Caruana Galizia would have been sixty years old. She would have marked the occasion as she marked all the rites of passage of her life, privately, in the warmth and affection of the people she was closest to, safely turned away from the stinking rot of her country’s public life, which she had done so much to expose.

On the anniversary of her birth, seven years since she breathed her last, campaigners made poignant statements about the injustice of her untimely death. But quietly, in the glaring brightness of the August sun, we remembered Daphne in silence as we put our minds away from the toil of politics and crime. She was a writer who was silenced and a journalist removed, but her memory is unfaded.

