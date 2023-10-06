Fondazione Perugia-Assisi: 7 ottobre a Roma per tagliare le spese militari

La Fondazione PerugiAssisi aderisce alla Manifestazione nazionale “La via maestra. Insieme per la Costituzione” che si svolgerà a Roma sabato 7 ottobre e invita tutti e tutte a partecipare per dire:
Smettiamo di fare la guerra!
TAGLIAMO LE SPESE MILITARI!
27.748,5 milioni di euro SONO davvero TROPPI

Adesso è il tempo della cura, non delle bombe! Nell’ora della crisi, la cura è la risposta di cui abbiamo bisogno, la più concreta, immediata ed efficace, la miglior fabbrica di benessere, il vero, grande, investimento sul futuro.
“Deponiamo le armi,
riduciamo le spese militari
per provvedere ai bisogni umanitari,
convertiamo gli strumenti di morte in strumenti di vita”
Papa Francesco, 19 agosto 2023

Sabato 7 ottobre 
VIENI INSIEME A NOI!
Partecipa alla
Manifestazione nazionale
“La via maestra. Insieme per la Costituzione”
Ore 12.30 Piazza della Repubblica, Roma

