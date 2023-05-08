Rai, Fratoianni: destra vuole controllo totale servizio pubblico radio tv. A Conte e Schlein: serve iniziativa comune delle opposizioni. Subito

Dopo l’occupazione delle aziende pubbliche e degli apparati dello Stato, oggi una nuova tessera del puzzle della destra: con le dimissioni di Fuortes cominciano le danze per il controllo totale del servizio pubblico radiotv.
Altro che professionalità, pluralismo, competenze, quello che interessa è veicolare un messaggio univoco: quello del governo e della sua maggioranza. 
Lo afferma il segretario nazionale di Sinistra Italiana Nicola Fratoianni, parlamentare dell’Alleanza Verdi Sinistra.
 
Si parla di informazione, e quindi – prosegue il leader di SI – è questione  di libertà e di democrazia.
Mi rivolgo innanzitutto a Conte e Schlein: è necessaria una risposta forte e decisa delle opposizioni. Opposizioni che su questo punto – conclude Fratoianni – devono essere unite: serve un’iniziativa comune in Parlamento e fuori, nel Paese, per salvaguardare un bene comune cosi prezioso e delicato.

