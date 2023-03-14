Insomma, la fregatura è per i ceti bassi. Gli stessi che hanno votato in massa la Meloni, perché è verace, tosta, una di noi che non guarda in faccia nessuno. Che però, davanti ai ricchi, torna in soggezione e non resiste all’ effetto tartina: la voglia di piacere alla gente che piace.

E’ possibile ingannare i poveri, dando loro la sensazione di volerli aiutare, ma ci vuole arte nel raggiro. Per esempio, come fa il Governo con la riforma fiscale allo studio. Strombazzare che si riducono le aliquote suona bene, perché sembra che si vogliano abbassare le tasse per tutti. E invece è il contrario, perché meno aliquote significa meno progressività. Ovvero allontanarsi dal principio previsto nella Costituzione per far pagare più tasse ai ricchi e meno ai poveri.