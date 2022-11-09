Brogli

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
0 0
Quello che più mi colpisce nelle elezioni Usa di midterm non è il loro esito, ma la sfiducia nell’imparzialità del voto che Trump ha iniettato nel dibattito politico, fino a provocare l’assalto a Capitol Hill da parte dei suoi elettori. Molti dei quali ancora oggi pensano che Biden abbia rubato la sua elezione e che questa manipolazione corrisponda ad ogni sconfitta.

La democrazia poggia sulla regola condivisa di assegnazione del potere. Se si corrode questo pilastro, viene giù tutto il sistema. Negli Usa siamo vicini a questo collasso e sarebbe una tragedia. In Italia fu B. ad insinuare nel 2006 il broglio per delegittimare Prodi e riprese l’accusa  successivamente nonostante la sua dimostrata infondatezza. Ora, vista la crucialità della questione, sarebbe opportuno proteggere la reputazione del sistema di voto con maggior rigore. Così, chi evocasse il broglio elettorale – con un conseguente esito negativo della verifica – dovrebbe essere incriminato per condotta contro l’integrità dello Stato (art. 241 c.p.) e interdetto dall’attività politica.

