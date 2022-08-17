Mauro Berruto, uomo di sport, di cultura, di integrazione di pari opportunità

Articoli Interni
Mimma Caligaris
0 0
Mauro Berruto è un uomo di sport, di cultura, di integrazione di pari opportunità. Mauro Berruto è un docente e un  giornalista. Mauro Berruto è una persona che ha sempre messo il noi, e i diritti, al centro delle sue scelte e del suo agire quotidiano. “Fare politica significa prendersi cura di un pezzo di mondo e restituirlo più giusto, più solidale, più pulito a chi verrà dopo”: questa frase, con cui annuncia la sua candidatura per le politiche, è stata oggetto, su twitter, di parole grevi, di commenti offensivi, di frase vuote di argomenti e piene di odio. Chi non ha idee risponde con la violenza verbale, ma non fermerà chi ha tanti  progetti e contenuti e per questi si è sempre battuto, si batte e si batterà. Solidarietà a chi dell’articolo 21 è un paladino con i pensieri e con i fatti

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Diamo una svegliata a tutti quei partiti che hanno a cuore l’Italia democratica e antifascista

Loris Mazzetti

Il diritto all’informazione e alla conoscenza. Le ragioni di una mobilitazione

Renato Parascandolo

Difendiamo la libertà di stampa, anche in condizioni estreme

Désirée Klain

Rai. Cdr Rainews-Usigrai: direttore Petrecca rispetti autonomia azienda

Redazione

Rompiamo il silenzio sull’Africa, appello di padre Alex Zanotelli

Redazione

I significativi 50 anni di Marilena Natale, brindisi sotto casa del boss

Redazione