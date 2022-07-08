Aderiamo tutti all’appello di Adolfo Perez Esquivel per la liberazione di Julian Assange

Redazione
Articolo 21 aderisce all’appello per Julian Assange, una vicenda che stiamo seguendo dal primo momento e che pone l’accento, sulla tutela generale del diritto ad essere informati di cui siamo titolari tutti in quanto cittadini.
“Mi appello ancora con forza alle associazioni di giornalisti, al mondo della cultura, ai giuristi, alle organizzazioni per i Diritti Umani, non rimanete indifferenti, ALZATE LA VOSTRA VOCE E CHIEDETE LA LIBERAZIONE DI JULIAN ASSANGE”. E’ questo il nuovo e accorato appello di Adolfo Perez Esquivel, Premio Nobel della Pace argentino per chiedere di sostenere un giornalista che ha avuto il coraggio di denunciare crimini di guerra e gravissime violazioni dei Diritti Umani.
Perez Esquivel, detenuto e torturato durante la Dittatura argentina sa bene quanto le mobilitazioni internazionali siano in grado di salvare le vite delle persone. E’ proprio grazie ad una vasta mobilitazione che lui è stato liberato.
Vi chiediamo quindi di appoggiare la campagna lanciata dal Premio Nobel della Pace e di registrare un breve video (massimo 3 min., tenendo il cellulare in posizione orizzontale) per reclamare la liberazione di Julian Assange.
La forza della vostra voce servirà a risvegliare le coscienze e a spezzare il muro del silenzio che troppo spesso, le cosiddette democrazie, erigono per nascondere le feroci violazioni dei Diritti Umani.

