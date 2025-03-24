80 anni dalla Liberazione, verso il 25 aprile 2025

Israele. Arrestato regista di ‘No Other Land’ Hamdan Ballal, premio Oscar 2025

Articoli
Redazione
0 0

I soldati israeliani hanno arrestato Hamdan Ballal, regista di ‘No Other Land’, premiato agli Oscar come miglior documentario. Lo scrive il quotidiano Haaretz spiegando che decine di coloni in Cisgiordania hanno aggredito Ballal, ferendo lui e altre persone. Il regista è stato poi fatto salire su un’ambulanza per essere curato, ma quando sono arrivati i soldati israeliani, lo hanno tirato fuori e arrestato, aggiunge Haaretz. Yuval Abraham, co-regista di ‘No Other Land’, ha scritto su ‘X’ che Ballal è stato “linciato” e ha ferite alla testa e allo stomaco. Abraham ha aggiunto che non è ancora chiaro dove si trovi o se stia ricevendo cure mediche.

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

In

Related Post

Ammazzato il giornalista di Al Jazeera Hossam Shabat

Alessandro Ferretti

Turchia, giornalisti sotto assedio durante le proteste per İmamoğlu: la denuncia dei sindacati

Marco Cesario

Il fermo violento del giornalista Gabriele Carchidi: interrogazione del senatore De Cristofaro (AVS)

Redazione

Dalle Fosse Ardeatine al 25 Aprile, quanti conti ancora aperti con il Fascismo!

Ottavio Olita

Conti in rosso e soci vicini alle ‘ndrine, la prefettura scioglie la fondazione. Buon compleanno Corrado Alvaro

Tiziana Barillà

Da due mesi senza stipendio, sciopero dei giornalisti della Dire

Redazione