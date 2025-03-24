Israele. Arrestato regista di ‘No Other Land’ Hamdan Ballal, premio Oscar 2025

I soldati israeliani hanno arrestato Hamdan Ballal, regista di ‘No Other Land’, premiato agli Oscar come miglior documentario. Lo scrive il quotidiano Haaretz spiegando che decine di coloni in Cisgiordania hanno aggredito Ballal, ferendo lui e altre persone. Il regista è stato poi fatto salire su un’ambulanza per essere curato, ma quando sono arrivati i soldati israeliani, lo hanno tirato fuori e arrestato, aggiunge Haaretz. Yuval Abraham, co-regista di ‘No Other Land’, ha scritto su ‘X’ che Ballal è stato “linciato” e ha ferite alla testa e allo stomaco. Abraham ha aggiunto che non è ancora chiaro dove si trovi o se stia ricevendo cure mediche.
