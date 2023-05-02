Imbrattata la sede della Camera del Lavoro di Collegno

Vandali, per ora ignoti, presumibilmente no vax, hanno imbrattato nella notte la sede della Camera del Lavoro di Collegno con varie scritte deliranti e ingiuriose.
 “Esprimo tutta la mia solidarietà al Responsabile della sede di Collegno, Giovanni Milesi, e a tutte le compagne e i compagni della CGIL”. Lo scrive Silvana Accossato
Capogruppo Liberi Uguali Verdi, Consiglio regionale del Piemonte. “Un gesto sconsiderato, scritte dai contenuti deliranti, che sono certa non cambieranno di una virgola l’impegno e il lavoro degli iscritti e dei militanti della CGIL di Collegno”.

