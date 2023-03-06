Lettera aperta di un elettore randagio di sinistra

Massimo Marnetto
Sono uno dei tanti elettori randagi di sinistra, scappato da un circolo PD dopo due anni di noia. Ora la Schlein (che ho votato) chiede di iscriversi. Vorrei un menù(1), come quelli che stanno fuori dai ristoranti per decidere se entrare. Meglio sarebbe potersi iscrivere a un ”progetto”, per poi – semmai – entrare nel partito. Per esempio, a un corso per diventare videomaker (soggetto, ripresa, montaggio); a un progetto per diventare doposcuolisti anti-abbandono nelle periferie. Insomma, a un ”progetto” di un Circolo PD mi iscriverei, al partito per fare solo il dibattito no.

(1) Esempio di menù: Lunedì: visita a Circolo gemellato in periferia o incontro in remoto con Circolo gemellato di una città europa – Martedì: un’associazione di volontariato dice quello che fa – Mercoledì: Sostegno psico/educativo (contraccezione, primo figlio, anti-violenza familiare, anti-bullismo, ecc.) – Giovedì: Focus politico nazionale – Venerdì: Focus territorio – Sabato: cose divertenti ”dentro” ( musica dal vivo/ comici esordienti/ cineforum/esibizioni rap e breakdance, ecc. – Domenica: cose divertenti ”fuori” (passeggiata guidata da residenti sulle storie del quartiere/ bonifiche urbane dimostrative/visita mostra/ ginnastica nei parchi/ biciclettata in centro, ecc.).

