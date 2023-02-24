Se un ministro censura la libertà di pensiero a scuola

Massimo Marnetto
Ministro dell’Istruzione, Giuseppe Valditara,

(e p.c. Dirigente Scolastica Annalisa Savino – Liceo Scientifico Statale Leonardo Da Vinci)
Le scrivo per manifestare il mio profondo dissenso verso la sua reazione di censura nei confronti della Dirigente Savino, colpevole di aver richiamato l’attenzione dei suoi studenti sulla silente apologia del fascismo, insita nell’indifferenza di fronte alla violenza politica. Ministro, lei ha commesso un errore grave, ponendo il prestigio della sua carica contro la lettera educativa della Preside Savino. Intervento invece del tutto necessario ad indirizzare i giovani verso il ripudio della violenza soprattutto nella scuola, dove si apprende il dominio degli impulsi, con l’acquisizione della cultura.
Ministro Valditara,
questa sua censura é aggravata dalla minaccia di ”misure” nei confronti della Preside, se altri episodi di ”propaganda” dovessero ripetersi. Di fronte a questa sua clamorosa sottovalutazione del riemergere della violenza estremista giovanile – che tante drammatiche lacerazioni ha provocato in passato – le chiedo di formulare in futuro esternazioni più meditate, degne di un Ministro della Repubblica nata dalla sconfitta del regime fascista, dove i pestaggi erano gli argomenti di chi bruciava i libri.

