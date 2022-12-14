Decreto R.A.V.E.

Massimo Marnetto
Approvato al Senato il Decreto R.A.V.E.  (Riservare agli Amici Vellutate Espiazioni). Pugno duro con chi balla e sballa, ma nello stesso provvedimento si prevede comprensione per i corrotti. Le loro ruberie non impediranno loro di godere del tepore domiciliare mentre scontano la pena. Non come quei manettari di Bruxelles, che osano sbattere in prigione rispettabili membri della euro-casta solo perché hanno intascato mazzette, come fossero volgari capelloni sbandati che ballano nei capannoni abbandonati.

No, a noi in Italia ci si può dire tutto, ma non che manchiamo di rispetto alla ricchezza e all’eleganza. Chi porta la cravatta, deve essere trattato con riguardo, a prescindere dalla sua onestà. E poi, come disse quel ministro berlusconiano, con la corruzione ci si deve convivere. O era con la mafia?.. Beh, insomma è quella roba là.

