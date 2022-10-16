Non ha senso donare fiori bianchi, se si conservano pensieri neri

Massimo Marnetto
Condanno le scritte contro La Russa. Pur essendo il neo Presidente del Senato un nostalgico conclamato del fascismo, credo che la democrazia sia prima di tutto il ripudio dell’aggressione come strumento della politica. A nessuno è consentito minacciare un avversario politico, tanto più se ricopre la seconda carica più alta dello Stato.

La mia condanna di principio non si traduce però in solidarietà personale al Presidente del Senato, fino a quando non rinuncerà espressamente alla sua devozione a Mussolini, che il potere lo ha conquistato ed esercitato con violenza e omicidi. Se vuole acquisire l’autorevolezza che richiede la sua carica, La Russa deve elaborare in profondità il discorso della Senatrice Segre. A cui non ha senso donare fiori bianchi, se si conservano pensieri neri.

