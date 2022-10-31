Candela

Opinioni
Antonella Napoli
Si stanno spaccando le democrazie. Ad iniziare dagli Usa, con Trump. Dopo le votazioni, le parti contrapposte non si rinsaldano più nel nome dell’unità nazionale, ma la delegittimazione reciproca usata in campagna elettorale permane. Con eccessi che arrivano fino all’assalto a Capitol Hill. Idem in Brasile: gli insulti tra Bolsonaro e Lula non promettono certo che il presidente uscente abbia molta voglia vorrà fare gli auguri a Lula.

E in Italia? Anche noi siamo a rischio spaccatura. L’ombra del fascismo che ancora avvolge la destra al Governo agisce da anticoagulante. Ma per non esasperare il conflitto sociale, occorre costruire un progetto di sinistra per il Paese, fondato sulla credibilità di obiettivi e leader. ”Meglio accendere una candela, che continuare a maledire il buio”(proverbio).

