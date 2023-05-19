Premio Lucchetta, ancora pochi giorni per partecipare al bando

Manca ormai pochissimo alla scadenza dei termini per la presentazione delle candidature per partecipare alla XX edizione del Premio Luchetta: vi chiediamo se possibile uno sforzo finale per diffondere il concorso, anche attraverso le vostre testate e i siti di riferimento, e vi alleghiamo nuovamente il bando e la cartolina di partecipazione.
Al momento sono arrivate 65 candidature, ma molti hanno inviato più di un’opera.
Per maggiori info e bando https://premioluchetta.com.

