Non l’Aventino ma l’amore per le istituzioni

Roberto Bertoni
Non è un Aventino quello che invochiamo quando chiediamo ai parlamentari dell’opposizione (ma anche della maggioranza: magari!), che si riconoscono nei valori della Costituzione nata dalla Resistenza, di uscire dall’Aula ogni volta che a presiedere la seduta è Ignazio Benito La Russa. Chiediamo, al contrario, un atto d’amore per le istituzioni. Un personaggio che mette in discussione l’eroismo dell’azione partigiana in via Rasella, che non riconosce l’antifascismo come programma politico alla base della nostra Carta e che non perde occasione per prendere le distanze dagli ideali che innervano la comunità democratica e i suoi fondamenti, a nostro giudizio, non può infatti ricoprire la seconda carica dello Stato. E a quanti sostengono che un comportamento del genere sarebbe infruttuoso, in quanto velleitario, ricordiamo che non c’è nulla di più infruttuoso dell’antifascismo celebrativo, quello che si esibisce il 25 aprile per poi riporlo in un cassetto. Chi si comporta in questo modo rientra pienamente nella categoria degli indifferenti, su cui l’abbiamo sempre pensata e sempre la penseremo come Gramsci. Perché, come ha ricordato la preside Annalisa Savino qualche mese fa, se siamo giunti all’abisso delle Ardeatine e dei lager, è perché tanti, troppi, quando ancora si poteva fare qualcosa per impedire l’ascesa del regime, hanno preferito voltarsi dall’altra parte, rendendosene implicitamente complici.

