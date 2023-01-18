” Le intercettazioni da lei definite inutili sono essenziali”: lettera aperta al ministro della Giustizia

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
0 0
Ministro della Giustizia, Carlo Nordio,

le intercettazioni telefoniche sono state determinanti per la cattura del capomafia Matteo Messina Denaro. Lei invece la ha sempre considerate inutili, affermando che i mafiosi sanno di essere intercettati e quindi non ”parlano al telefono”. In base a questa sua convinzione, da tempo sta conducendo un’azione politica per vietarne l’uso.
Ministro Nordio,
la clamorosa smentita di tale analisi con l’arresto di Messina Denaro – grazie proprio ai trojan – denota una sua non adeguata conoscenza della materia. La complessa lotta alle mafie non può essere lasciata nelle mani di chi – come lei – ha lacune vistose su una questione così specifica. Pertanto, le chiedo – per il bene del Paese – un gesto di patriottica consapevolezza dei suoi limiti: rassegnare le dimissioni.
Con vigilanza democratica,
Massimo Marnetto

