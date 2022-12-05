Elly

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
0 0
All’indomani della mia delusione per il caso Soumahoro, un amico mi ha rimproverato di credere alle favole. Ma la speranza ha sempre una componente di ingenuità. Chi la sopprime, vive in una bolla di esperta rassegnazione. Così, ho accolto con gioia anche Elly Schlein,  la giovane candidata alla guida del PD, che vuole riportarlo a sinistra. Mettendo al centro giustizia sociale, ambientale e partecipazione. Vasto programma: era dai tempi di Bersani Segretario che non si sentivano pronunciare questi obiettivi.

In caso di vittoria, Elly promette di non cacciare nessuno, ma accusa Renzi (e i renziani) di aver provocato solo macerie. Un chiarimento che riavvicinerebbe tanti ex elettori in diaspora.  Riuscirà nell’impresa? E’ difficile, ma non impossibile. Però il rischio maggiore che corre è la ”vittoria digestiva”, ovvero il successo alle primarie e un partito che le riconosce la Segreteria, per poi metabolizzarla nell’isolamento. Pensieri cinici che scaccio, perché ho bisogno di speranza (e ingenuità).

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Retro-negoziatori

Massimo Marnetto

La Meloni alla conquista del Veneto leghista

Rodolfo Ruocco

ThyssenKrupp, una tragedia senza fine

Roberto Bertoni

L’abusivismo è l’anima del consenso

Massimo Marnetto

La manovra, il sud e le mafie

Francesco Nicolosi Fazio

Se le Assemblee parlamentari chiamano alla guerra

Domenico Gallo