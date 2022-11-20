Elon Musk “riabilita” l’account twitter di Trump

Articoli Informazione
Alekos Prete
0 0
Lʼaccount ufficiale di Donald Trump su Twitter è tornato visibile appena qualche minuto dopo lʼannuncio di Elon Musk di aver “riabilitato” lʼex presidente Usa a cinguettare. La decisione dopo il sondaggio lampo tra gli utenti, con oltre 15 milioni di voti, di cui il 52% a favore e il 48% contro. Per il momento Donald Trump sembra però escludere un ritorno su Twitter: “non andrò da nessuna parte”, ha scritto poche ore prima della fine del sondaggio sul suo social Truth, l’applicazione sviluppata dalla “Trump Media & Technology Group”. Ma sul voto aleggia l’ombra di milioni di account fake e bot che influenzano la piattaforma. Come hanno fatto notare alcuni analisti, infatti, in rete, si possono acquistare centinaia di migliaia di account falsi a poche migliaia di dollari. Mentre per il politologo Ian Bremmer oltre il 70% dei follower di Elon Musk sono falsi.

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Mondiali Qatar. Il calcio è ancora uno sport? E’ puro intrattenimento? Che fare?

Ivano Maiorella

L’unicorno azzurro intravvisto in Sudamerica

Livio Zanotti

Una domenica di sangue a Kobane. Offensiva dell’aviazione militare turca

Enzo Nucci

Giornalisti fermati a Ciampino, volevano documentare la protesta contro i jet dei ricchi

Graziella Di Mambro

Youthless. Fiori di strada: cinque autori e un unico romanzo sulla solitudine dei nostri ragazzi. Intervista agli autori

Marta Rizzo

Sotto tiro. La libertà di stampa tra passato e presente. 23 novembre, Pavia

Elisa Signori