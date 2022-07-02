2 anni senza Mario. 15 luglio 3a commemorazione pubblica

A distanza di 2 anni da quel tragico 15 Luglio, famiglia e amici di Mario, con il supporto del Comune di Napoli, invitano tutti ad un evento in suo ricordo: Venerdì 15 luglio alle ore 18:00, presso il convento di San Domenico Maggiore nella Sala del Capitolo, ricorderemo Mario per chiedere insieme giustizia e verità.
Nel rispetto delle norme anti-Covid e data la limitata capienza verranno raccolti i nominativi che consentiranno l’accesso all’area delimitata.

